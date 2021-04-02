Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 2 April 2021

Patchy cloud, particularly for eastern areas, but also sunny periods, with the greatest sunshine and highest temperatures in the west. Breezy, especially for the Kent coast, feeling cold here. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.