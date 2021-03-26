Having began cooking at the tender age of six, Saiphin Moore has managed to bring the food from her small Thailand hometown of Phetchabun to the hustle and bustle of East London, from where she set-up her own Street Food stall in Brick Lane during 2006. And following the stall’s huge success, Saiphin soon ended up as the Head Chef and Co-founder of Rosa’s Thai Café, the first of which opened in Spitalfields in 2008, and five more outposts have since opened across London.

Now, Saiphin Moore has shared the recipe for her delicious Prawn Pad Thai for you to make at home.

Pad Thai is probably the most famous of all Thai noodle dishes. It’s always a safe bet to serve this dish because everybody loves it, even the fussiest of eaters.

Deliciously pungent tamarind is the key ingredient in this dish.

More information on Rosa’s Thai Café can be found at rosasthaicafe.com