By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Following an 11 year career in the City as an inter-dealer broker, Bavarian Baker Birgit Gunz first opened Frankonia in 1988, with the first shop opening in Wimbledon Village. But with the growing Wholesale demand, Birgit eventually let the shop and retail side go and Frankonia now focuses exclusively on wholesale, operating from a site in Tolworth. Currently providing Bakery goods for some of London’s premiere restaurants and hotels, Birgit has shared her recipe for making the perfect Multi Grain Wholemeal Loaf.

TIP: Before you start or the day before, roast your seeds in the oven at 170c for a few minutes and let them cool. This will make them more aromatic and flavoursome.

Multi Grain Wholemeal Bread Who can deny a slice of freshly baked bread? This multi grain wholemeal bread is aromatic and flavoursome! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 45 minutes Servings: 2 loafs Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 4 cups Wholemeal Bread Flour

635 g Cracked Wheat

65 ml soak in water over night

250 g Seed Mixture: Pumpkin, Sesame, Sunflower at equal amounts plus extra for topping

Salt

12 g Fresh Yeast

520 ml Tepid Water Instructions Place your Flour, cracked Wheat, Seed mixture, Salt and Yeast in the bowl of an electric mixer with a Dough hook attached. Add your water and start mixing at slow speed for approximately four minutes. Now turn your speed to fast and mix for eight minutes. Your dough should feel smooth and soft.

Tip your Dough onto a lightly Floured work surface shape to a ball and put into a large clean bowl. Cover this with a tea towel and leave to rest for approximately one hour. The Dough should double in size.

Place your Dough on your lightly floured work surface, knock it back and start to knead it by stretching the dough from its centre away from you and folding it over backwards towards you. Keep doing this until you have a fairly tight Dough ball at which point all the air has been squeezed out which will ensure an even crumb in your finished loaf.

Divide your Dough into half and form two cylinder shaped pieces, big enough to fit into your tins.

Place some of your spare Seed mixture on a plate and spray your Dough pieces with a little bit of water. Now roll your Dough pieces through the Seeds. The water will make them stick. Then place your Dough in your well-greased tins and set aside, covering them with a tea towel, again, for your final prove.

Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 220c. Once doubled in size, place your tins on the middle shelf in the oven and bake for 45 minutes.

Once they baked, using oven gloves, carefully take them out of the tins and cool on a wire rack. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Search for more sensational recipes here.