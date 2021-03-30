Photo: Luisa Brimble

By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Half Korean and half Egyptian Chef Amina El Shafei first rose to prominence during 2012’s series of Masterchef Australia, having become hugely popular for her unique blend of the two strikingly different national cuisines that she grew up with. Since then, amongst other endeavours, the Chef has recently published her own cookbook – Amina’s Home Cooking – that is filled with accessible Korean and Egyptian recipes made for the home kitchen. So to tie in with the launch, this week’s recipe is for Amina’s take on the perfect Baba Ghanoush.

“This is my family’s favourite dip. It is important to cook the eggplant over an open flame to ensure you get the smoky flavour achieved by charring the skin – otherwise the eggplant flesh will be flavourless. This dip is especially delicious with roast or barbecued lamb. If you are having a barbecue, cook the eggplants before the meat; that way, you can complete the dip by the time the meat is cooked. Always use large eggplants; they have a lot more flesh and are much easier to skin than small ones.”

This dip can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Recipe from Amina’s Home Cooking by Amina Elshafei (Lantern, £16.99).