By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
And although most popularly roasted or cut into steaks here in the UK, Mike Lecouteur -Executive Chef of Mayfair Pizza Co. – has created his own game pizza; ‘BambiMeatsItaly’. Comprising venison Carpaccio and tartar, as well as figs, beetroot, and redcurrant puree, here’s the recipe in order to recreate the dish at home.
Mayfair Pizza Co. can be found at 4 Lancashire Court, New Bond Street, London, W1S 1EY.
Ingredients
For the base and sauce
- 200 gram Pizza dough
- 40 gram Tomato pulp sauce
- 40 gram Redcurrant puree
- 40 gram Mozzarella
- 75 gram Beetroot diced into 2cm squares
- 2 Fresh figs cut into quarters
- 6 Dried figs
For the topping, post cooking
- 75 gram Fresh wild rocket
- 54 gram Venison tartar seasoned with salt and pepper
- 54 gram Venison Carpaccio seasoned with salt and pepper
Instructions
- Pre-heat the oven to 250C
- Roll out the pizza dough and cover evenly with the tomato pulp sauce and redcurrant puree leaving a one-inch border around the edge of the base.
- Tear the mozzarella ball into eight pieces, placing the pieces onto the pizza base
- Spread the beetroot and figs over the base and season with salt and pepper
- Cook in the pre-heated oven at 250C for 4-6 minutes, on a pizza stone, until the base is fully cooked and the edges are crisp and golden
- When the pizza is cooked, add the fresh rocket and then scatter the venison tartar and Carpaccio over the pizza and rocket