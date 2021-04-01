By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Providing carefully selected groceries and delivering them straight to your front door, Marley Spoon is a recipe box company that delivers delicious, balanced recipes with all of the necessary ingredients to cook at home, served in exact measurements as to avoid food waste.

Beginning at £29.80 for a box that includes enough produce to make two meals for two people, subscribers are entitled to free UK delivery with produce arriving weekly, following an email with meal choices based on the user’s taste preferences. With this, the menu changes on a weekly basis to provide variation, just login to the website and find the chosen recipe with a photographic step-by-step guide to aid the cooking process, as well as a difficulty level and calorie count for each dish. What’s more, like most food delivery companies, you’re also given the choice to skip a week’s delivery or pause the service at any given time.

Until the end of July, Marley Spoon’s recipe boxes have been designed to be cooked on the barbecue, though they can also be cooked indoors using a griddle pan. And although the recipes change weekly, the below recipe provides an example of what can be expected from Marley Spoon’s summer BBQ boxes.

BBQ Honey & Mustard Chicken The perfect combination of sweet and savoury! Be sure to make extra as this Honey & Mustard Chicken is very popular at any event. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 30 grams Honey

30 ml White wine vinegar

30 grams Mayonnaise

40 grams Wholegrain mustard

500 grams New potatoes

1 Fennel bulb

20 grams Fresh parsley

3 Celery sticks

1 Granny Smith apple

6 Chicken drumsticks

Salt & black pepper to taste

Olive oil extra virgin Instructions Preheat your BBQ or oven to 240C/fan 220C/gas 9

Using a sharp knife, score the chicken to the bone 2-3 times

Line a roasting tray with foil, transfer the chicken to the roasting tray, season with salt and pepper and precook for 10 minutes

Meanwhile, halve the potatoes and quarter any larger ones

Place in a medium saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil over a high heat

Simmer for 8-10 minutes until just tender

Drain and leave in the colander to release some steam, set to one side

While the potatoes are cooking, mix the honey with the mustard and 1tbsp of oil, season well with salt and pepper

Remove the chicken from the BBQ/oven, spoon the marinade over the chicken and return for another 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through with the juices running clear

In the meantime, thinly slice the celery and finely chop the parsley

Halve the apple, remove the core and cut into 1cm chunks

Transfer everything to a large bowl

Halve the fennel lengthwise, then cut each part into 4 wedges

Toss the fennel in 1tbsp of olive oil and some salt and pepper

Grill for 3-4 minutes on each side, until charred and cooked through

Mix the mayonnaise, vinegar and 1tbsp of olive oil in a small bowl

Add the dressing and cooked potatoes to the bowl with the celery

Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine

Serve the salad alongside the chicken and the charred fennel Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

