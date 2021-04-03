After what seems like forever, barbecue season has finally arrived. While we’re all aware of the grilling essentials, when it comes to food, one recipe that’s particularly exciting and is this cherry and almond tart, cooked on the barbecue. Taken from the new cookbook from Ben Tish, Chef Director at Soho’s Ember Yard, this dish is an ideal option to impress guests throughout the rest of the summer.

“Cherry and almond is a classic match, though, and this cries out for a glass of something sweet and strong, to wash it down with, such as a Frangelico or Amaretto. Sitting the tart on a soaked wooden plank to cook in the barbecue protects its base from burning.”

Ingredients

Serves 4

You’ll also need a 20cm (8in) nonstick tart (flan) tin or frying pan, a lump of hardwood and a length of soaked wooden plank

Sweet pastry (see below), 1 quantity, at room temperature

Unsalted butter, 125g (. cup), at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

Caster (superfine) sugar, 125g (2⁄3 cup), plus extra for dusting

Free-range eggs, 3

Plain (all-purpose) flour, 125g (scant 1 cup), sifted, plus extra for dusting

Cherries, 220g (1. cups), pitted

Ground almonds (almond meal), 125g (1. cups)

For the Sweet Pastry

Plain (all-purpose) flour, 250g (1 ¾ cups), plus extra for dusting

Icing (confectioners’) sugar, 50g (1/3 cup)

Salt, a pinch

Unsalted butter, 125g (1/2 cup), cut into cubes

Egg, 1, lightly beaten

Full-cream (whole milk), 4tsp

To Make the Sweet Pastry

Sift the flour, sugar and salt into a bowl, then add the butter and rub to form rough crumbs. Add the egg and milk and mix to incorporate. Bring the dough together into a ball and dust lightly with flour, then wrap in cling film and chill for at least 30 minutes. Bring the pastry back to room temperature before rolling it out.

Method

Grease the tin or pan with butter and dust with flour, then put in the fridge to chill. Place a large sheet of baking paper on a work surface and dust with sugar, then sit the pastry on top and cover with another sheet of baking paper. Roll out the pastry between the two sheets of paper to a thickness of about 3mm (1⁄8 in) and with a circumference large enough to line the tin with some overhang. Carefully transfer the pastry to the tin. Don’t worry about any small holes or tears – just patch them up as best you can with a little of the excess overhanging pastry. Press the pastry into the base and sides of the tin, then prick the base all over with a fork. Cover the tart shell with a crumpled sheet of baking paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Make a frangipane by creaming the butter and sugar until light and fluffy (either using an electric mixer or by hand), then beat in the eggs one by one. Finally, fold in the flour and almonds until fully incorporated. Fill the lined tart shell with baking beans or uncooked rice, then blind bake for 10–15 minutes, or until the base and sides are cooked and crisp but still pale. Light the barbecue and set for direct/indirect cooking. Place the lump of wood to the side of the charcoal to start smoking. (You want the temperature inside the barbecue to be about 180–190°C/350–375°F; regulate with the vents and lid during the baking time, if needed.) Remove the tart shell from the oven, take out the paper and beans or rice and leave to cool for 10 minutes before cutting away the crust overhang with a small knife. Spoon the frangipane into the tart shell and dot the cherries on top. Wrap the base and sides of the tin in a double layer of foil to help buffer the fierce heat rising from the coals. Sit the tart on the plank, then transfer to the indirect heat zone and close the lid of the barbecue. Cook the tart for 35–40 minutes or until the crust has browned, the frangipane has just set (a skewer inserted in the centre should come out fairly clean) and the cherries have started to bleed their juices. Remove the tart from the barbecue and leave to cool for an hour before serving.

This recipe is adapted from ‘Grill Smoke BBQ’ by Ben Tish, Chef Director at Ember Yard (Quadrille, £25). Photography: Kris Kirkham.

Barbecued Cherry & Almond Tart This tart is great fun to make – and once you’ve mastered it, you’ve got a really versatile base to work with, varying the fruits with the seasons. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 50 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 1 quantity Sweet pastry (see below), at room temperature

125 grams Unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

125 grams Caster (superfine) sugar, plus extra for dusting

3 Free-range eggs

125 grams Plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dusting sifted

220 grms Cherries pitted

125 grams Ground almonds (almond meal) For the Sweet Pastry 250 grams Plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra for dusting

50 grams Icing (confectioners’) sugar

Salt, a pinch

125 grams Unsalted butter cut into cubes

1 Egg lightly beaten

4 tsp Full-cream (whole milk) Instructions To Make the Sweet Pastry Sift the flour, sugar and salt into a bowl, then add the butter and rub to form rough crumbs.

Add the egg and milk and mix to incorporate

Bring the dough together into a ball and dust lightly with flour, then wrap in cling film and chill for at least 30 minutes

Bring the pastry back to room temperature before rolling it out Method Grease the tin or pan with butter and dust with flour, then put in the fridge to chill

Place a large sheet of baking paper on a work surface and dust with sugar, then sit the pastry on top and cover with another sheet of baking paper

Roll out the pastry between the two sheets of paper to a thickness of about 3mm (1⁄8 in) and with a circumference large enough to line the tin with some overhang

Carefully transfer the pastry to the tin

Don’t worry about any small holes or tears – just patch them up as best you can with a little of the excess overhanging pastry

Press the pastry into the base and sides of the tin, then prick the base all over with a fork.

Cover the tart shell with a crumpled sheet of baking paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F)

Make a frangipane by creaming the butter and sugar until light and fluffy (either using an electric mixer or by hand), then beat in the eggs one by one

Finally, fold in the flour and almonds until fully incorporated

Fill the lined tart shell with baking beans or uncooked rice, then blind bake for 10–15 minutes, or until the base and sides are cooked and crisp but still pale

Light the barbecue and set for direct/indirect cooking

Place the lump of wood to the side of the charcoal to start smoking

You want the temperature inside the barbecue to be about 180–190°C/350–375°F, regulate with the vents and lid during the baking time, if needed

Remove the tart shell from the oven, take out the paper and beans or rice and leave to cool for 10 minutes before cutting away the crust overhang with a small knife. Spoon the frangipane into the tart shell and dot the cherries on top

Wrap the base and sides of the tin in a double layer of foil to help buffer the fierce heat rising from the coals

Sit the tart on the plank, then transfer to the indirect heat zone and close the lid of the barbecue

Cook the tart for 35–40 minutes or until the crust has browned, the frangipane has just set (a skewer inserted in the centre should come out fairly clean) and the cherries have started to bleed their juices

Remove the tart from the barbecue and leave to cool for an hour before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Learn How To Make more of your favourite dishes, here!