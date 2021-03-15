This tasty coconut, corn and chicken soup is packed to the max with fresh ingredients, such as lemongrass, leeks, lime, ginger, garlic and chillies, for a delicious Thai twist. This soup brings back memories of the epic Tom Kha Gai soup served in Thai restaurants.

The creamy combination of coconut milk, corn and chicken is a match made in heaven. It just works. Soul food deluxe…

Authentic Thai food relies upon the careful balance of sweet, salty, spicy and sour which is achieved with this coconut, corn and chicken soup recipe guaranteed to give your immune system a boost and chase the winter chill away!

The sweetness of the corn and the sugar is balanced by the fresh lime juice that’s added at the end. Stir in some red chillies before serving or “be kind” and serve the chillies on the side, so your guests can decide for themselves just how hot and spicy they want their soup to be.

The recipe uses diced chicken breasts, but if you need to cut down on time, you could use rotisserie chicken or some leftover roasted/grilled chicken breasts or thighs.

CHEF’S TIP:

Whenever you make a recipe that makes use of coconut milk, you need to stir it gently. If you stir coconut milk too fast and rough, it might clump or curdle, similar to the way cream or milk does when you boil it.

Thai Coconut, Corn and Chicken Soup This Thai coconut, corn and chicken soup makes the perfect dinner and lunch if you’re lucky enough to have any leftovers! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

6 cloves garlic cloves crushed

4 leeks chopped

2 sticks lemongrass finely chopped (use only the white part)

1 tbsp fresh ginger chopped

1 lt chicken stock

400 ml coconut milk

2 tins corn kernels in brine

600 gram chicken breast sliced

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp lime juice or use Lime Cordial

1 tsp brown sugar

2 eggs

salt and black pepper Freshly ground

fresh coriander leaves (cilantro)

chillies (optional) Instructions Heat half of the oil in a large pan, add the chicken pieces and sauté on both sides.

Add a little chicken stock, cover, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes over medium heat, or until soft.

Remove from pan and set aside on a chopping board.

In the same pan, add the remaining oil and add the garlic, leeks, lemongrass and ginger.

Sauté for two minutes while stirring frequently.

Add the stock and coconut milk and bring to boil.

Add the chicken, lime and brown sugar and stir.

Beat the eggs with a little water.

Whisk in the soup just before serving.

Season with salt an pepper to taste.

Garnish with chillies and fresh coriander. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Bacon-wrapped pork fillet served on a bed of mustard mash