Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 16 March 2021

Remaining generally cloudy with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mostly early morning and then in the afternoon. Dry but windy by the evening, particularly along the east. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.