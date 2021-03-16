Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 16 March 2021
Remaining generally cloudy with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mostly early morning and then in the afternoon. Dry but windy by the evening, particularly along the east. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
20%
