Crispy bacon plus super tender pork make for an irresistible combination every time! What makes this tasty bacon-wrapped pork fillet with mustard mash even more tempting, is that it requires only a few ingredients, comes together in a flash and makes for a fancy feast.

Wrapping the seasoned fillets with bacon helps to keep the pork extra moist when roasting in the oven. The fat from the bacon also bastes the pork, adding to the juiciness.

Cooking time for the bacon-wrapped pork fillet is 30 minutes. However, it’s recommended that you take it out of the oven after 20 minutes to baste it with some of those delicious pan drippings. Then pop it back in the oven until your bacon-and-pork “parcels” are done!

Serve the tender, juicy and delicious bacon-wrapped pork fillets with a creamy whole grain mustard mash to add a whole new level of flavour to your dish.

CHEF’S TIP:

For best results, use thick-cut bacon, fresh garlic, sea salt and coarse ground black pepper.

Par-cook the bacon halfway before wrapping the pork.

Transfer your bacon-wrapped pork fillets to a cutting board, cover with tin foil to keep it warm and let rest at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Bacon-wrapped pork fillet Bacon-wrapped pork fillet with tangy mustard mash on the side make for an effortless yet impressive meal suitable for weeknights or special occasions. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients FOR THE PORK 2 Pork Fillets

2 packs Bacon

4 tbsp Garlic crushed

Salt and Pepper to taste FOR THE MUSTARD MASH 4 large potatoes

1 cup milk

4 tbsp whole grain mustard Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

Rub the pork with garlic, salt and pepper.

Wrap the bacon around the pork fillets, secure with toothpicks and place into an oven dish.

Place the dish into the oven and bake for 35 minutes. For the Mustard Mash Boil a pot of water. Place potatoes in the pot to boil until soft.

Peel the potatoes and mash them in a bowl.

Add the mustard and milk and mash until smooth and creamy. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

