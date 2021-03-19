If ever there was a side dish that could be served up as a delectable dessert, this mouth-watering sweet potato ginger nut bake is the one.

Picture pouring a rich and creamy sauce of evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla essence over a layer of sweet potatoes and topping it off with a “crust” of crumbed ginger nut biscuits. The ginger adds just the right bite to the dish while complementing the sweetness of the potatoes. Utterly delicious and we haven’t even spoken about the possibility of adding some artisanal vanilla ice cream or some hot custard for those more seasonal days.

Next, pop it in the oven or place it on a barbecue grill so that the sauce and sweet potato flavours can combine and caramelise to perfection. And yes, it’s actually that easy. Your sweet potato ginger nut bake is ready to serve!

The best of all is that sweet potatoes are really healthy. They are a rich source of fibre and packed with an array of vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium and selenium.

Side dish or dessert? You decide…

CHEF’S TIP:

Don’t forget to pack in the ingredients for this dish when you go on your next family camping trip. It will make for the perfect campfire treat!

Sweet Potato Ginger Nut Bake Looking for a side dish with a difference? Then look no further: We've got you covered with this unique sweet potato ginger nut bake. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 kg sweet potatoes cooked and sliced

250 ml evaporated milk

2 tbsp butter

1 packet crushed ginger nut biscuits

1/2 cup sugar

5 ml vanilla essence

tin foil dishes Instructions Preheat the oven to 180 ° C

Arrange the sweet potatoes in the tin foil dishes

In a saucepan, combine the rest of the ingredients, except the biscuits

Bring to boil

Pour the sauce over the sweet potatoes

Sprinkle the crushed ginger nut biscuits over

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or place on an open fire grill for 20 minutes Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

