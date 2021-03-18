Lamb ribs are by far one of the most delicious ways of eating lamb – and as an added bonus, it is easy on the wallet compared to other lamb cuts.

This mouth-watering recipe only requires a few simple ingredients. Invite some Middle Eastern flavour to your table with the combination of the garlic rub and a delicious sauce of full-cream plain yoghurt and mint.

Lamb ribs are fatty and need to be cooked a little longer to make sure the fat has time to render out. However, don’t skip the olive oil as this helps the spices to stick and the ribs to crisp.

For this recipe, cover the lamb ribs with some tin foil to maintain its tender juiciness before crisping the ribs uncovered.

After removing the ribs from the oven, let them rest for five minutes before slicing into pairs. Drizzle the yoghurt and mint sauce over the ribs while saving some of this delicious sauce for in-between dipping.

PS: Make sure you have a good supply of napkins on hand!

CHEF’S TIP:

For a spicier kick, add some red pepper flakes to the rub.

Cool leftovers, then cover and refrigerate within two hours of making. Will keep in fridge for up to three days.

Cooled leftovers can be frozen, in an airtight container, for up to one month. Defrost overnight in fridge before using.

Lamb Ribs These finger-licking good lamb ribs make for a delicious dinner or an easy snack when entertaining family and friends. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours Total Time: 2 hours 5 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1.3 kg lamb ribs MARINADE 1 lemon juiced

Balsamic vinegar

salt & black pepper coarse

garlic flakes

olive oil extra virgin Instructions Rub the ribs with the juice of the lemon, balsamic vinegar, coarse salt, black pepper, garlic flakes and olive oil

Place the ribs in an oven tray

Cover the ribs and let them marinate for at least 1 hour, the longer the better

If possible, keep it in the fridge

Preheat the oven to 150°C / 302°F

Place the lamb in the roasting rack and cover with tin foil and bake for 2 hours

If you like crispy ribs, you need to remove the cover during the last 5 minutes of the cooking time and set the oven to grill

Serve with yoghurt and mint sauce Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

