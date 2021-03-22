Bolognese sauce — known in Italian as ragù alla bolognese, ragù bolognese, or simply ragù — is a meat-based sauce in Italian cuisine, typical of the city of Bologna.

Interestingly, spaghetti bolognese is not viewed as traditional Bolognese cuisine and is thought to have evolved in the context of the early 20th-century emigration of southern Italians to the United States.

History lessons apart, spaghetti bolognese has become an all-time family favourite in households across the world. Whether you’re new to the ways of the kitchen or boast advanced cooking skills, this hearty spaghetti bolognese recipe is quick and easy to whip up from scratch.

Don’t skip the red wine in the sauce. Use a good dry red wine — it will give a deeper rich flavour. However, if you don’t want to use alcohol, simply substitute it with a low sodium beef broth.

While this spaghetti bolognese already comes with the special touch of a fried egg on top, a warm loaf of garlic bread and a simple salad make for the perfect side to this delicious pasta dish. Or why not slice some crusty bread, drizzle it with olive oil, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and lightly toast? Enjoy!

CHEF’S TIP:

To freeze bolognese sauce, store in an airtight container, and freeze up to four months (once defrosted, it cannot be frozen again).

This bolognese sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for two days.

Spaghetti Bolognese

1 kg topside mince meat

1 onion chopped

1 clove garlic crushed

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp tomato paste

salt

pepper

15 ml cooking oil

50 ml red wine

100 ml hot water

5 ml flour

1 packet spaghetti cooked

1 tbsp butter

fresh parsley chopped

1 potato (optional) peeled and chopped

6 eggs Instructions In a two-litre pot, heat the oil. Fry the garlic, onion and spices.

Add the mince meat. Season to taste. Cook the mince until brown. Add the tomato paste, red wine and water.

Add the cubed potato. Simmer for 20 minutes on low heat. Add the flour to thicken the sauce if needed.

Mix the fresh parsley and butter with the cooked spaghetti. Fry the eggs and place one on top of each serving of spaghetti bolognese. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

