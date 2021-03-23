Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 23 March 2021

Chilly to start, with local fog lifting and warm sunny spells developing. Sunshine is more likely in the south overall, with the north generally becoming cloudier and breezier. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.