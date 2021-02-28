Put some extra sizzle into you usual steak night with this delicious dinner of steak strips and roasted vegetables cooked on a sheet pan. The beauty of a sheet pan dinner? It’s simple, quick and super tasty. Rest assured that this effortless meal will be ready in less than an hour with only one dish to clean afterwards.

The steak strips and roasted vegetable recipe is designed to be a complete meal on its own and you can adapt it to whatever vegetables you have on hand. Try not to skip the potatoes though as tender steak and roast potatoes is a match made in heaven.

You can use any meat (rump or sirloin work well) and slice it into strips. Then, add the cut veggies onto the sheet pan and your dinner is well on its way!

For a Tuscan-style veggie treat, use red and yellow bell peppers, zucchini and yellow squash. Add some sprigs of rosemary, red onion and fresh garlic for the perfect Italian-inspired side dish.

You can use any meat (rump or sirloin work well) and slice it into strips. Then, add the cut veggies into the sheet pan and your dinner is well on its way!

CHEF’S TIP:

Keep in mind that since potatoes take a very long time to cook, you will need to boil them in water for 3-4 minutes to soften them up before baking.

Steak Strips and Roasted Vegetables This perfectly seasoned melt-in-your-mouth steak and roasted vegetables make for an easy dinner in less than an hour. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 kg rump steak cut in strips

6 potatoes sliced in wedges

1 red onion sliced

3 cloves garlic peeled

50 ml olive oil extra virgin

coarse salt and pepper

BBQ spice

fresh sprigs of rosemary Instructions Preheat the oven to 160°C.

In a greased sheet pan, place the potatoes and other vegetables of your choice in one half of the pan and the beef strips in the other half

Brush the oil over the potatoes, vegetables and meat and season well

Scatter the garlic, onion and rosemary in the sheet pan.

Place the sheet pan in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Gravel Fridge Tart