Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 28 February 2021

Areas of fog slowly clearing during the morning. Dry with sunny spells otherwise but fog likely to persist along the Kent coast, before spreading inland later. A cold evening. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

