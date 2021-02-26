Ever tasted or heard of a gravel fridge tart? Be the first to present this delicious tart to your friend circle over a steaming cuppa. The quirky name has been inspired by the yummy texture provided by the crushed biscuits.

How does this sound for the ultimate in sweet indulgence? Layers of whipped cream, caramelised condensed milk and crumbled biscuits; topped off with fresh strawberries…

Be prepared: Your friends will be asking for the recipe…up to you whether you want to keep it a “secret recipe” or set off a gravel fridge tart trend!

This is probably one of the easiest fridge tarts to make. It literally takes 20 minutes from start to tart and you probably already have most of the ingredients in your fridge or pantry. Just let it set in the fridge for two hours before eating – if you can wait that long!

Gravel Fridge Tart Deluxe dessert: Embark on an epicurean journey of divine texture and taste with this unique gravel fridge tart recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 125 ml melted butter

1 packet cream-filled white biscuits crushed

1 packet cream-filled chocolate biscuits crushed

250 ml whipped cream

125 ml Caramel Treat (caramelised condensed milk)

strawberries to taste Instructions Mix the crushed white biscuits with the butter.

Press into the bottom of a tart dish.

Spread a layer of caramel on the crust.

Spread a layer of whipped cream.

Sprinkle a layer of the dark crumbs over the cream.

Repeat step 2 to 4

Put some fresh strawberries on top.

Place in the fridge for about 2 hours to set. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Apple Strudel with a Custard Twist