Often generalised as a Japanese noodle soup, ramen is so much more than the standard soups often consumed en-masse in the UK. Far greater than the sum of its most basic parts, good ramen takes a fair amount of time to prepare, but the flavour makes all of the preparation completely worthwhile. And while the dish does take time to prepare, don’t be put off by the timings, as much of the preparation time is inactive, with almost everything best cooked in advance. It’s thus perfect as a dish to serve guests.

While almost every region of Japan has its own ramen recipe, this ramen takes elements from different recipes, crowned with slices of slow-cooked pork belly, which need to be chilled for at least six hours (or ideally overnight), before being thinly sliced and fried to crisp up.

Preparing the broth is also a labour of love, which produces the foundations for this comforting dish. It’s loaded with chicken wings, carrots, onions, kombu, shiitake mushrooms, spring onions, garlic, ginger, MSG, and a dash of the pork’s cooking liquor, which is imbued with mirin, sake, and soy sauce. Although not absolutely necessary, it’s worth investing in a high quality bottle of soy sauce as its presence makes a huge difference to the overall result. Once ready to serve, the broth is then poured over cooked noodles, shiitake mushrooms and jammy soy eggs, which also call to be prepared in advance. Finally top with chopped spring onions and a generous pinch of togarashi (also known as Japanese seven spice) on the egg yolks and tuck. Although not 100 per cent authentic, this pork ramen is both deeply comforting and gorgeously restorative.

Cooking tips

Prepare the pork in advance as it needs to cool down for at least six hours, or ideally overnight, before assembling the ramen.

The eggs need to be cooked in the pork’s braising liquor, so should also be prepared well in advance of serving.

Cook the noodles for the ramen in separate salted water. Cooking in the broth will add starch making the broth cloudy.