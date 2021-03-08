These “secret-ingredient” chilli caramel biscuits will definitely go down a treat with delighted ooohs and aaahs when the chilli and a hint of ginger perform their magic on your taste buds.

The sweet biscuit is made with just the right amount of chilli and ginger so the heat builds up slowly and finishes with a warm chilli taste sensation! Ginger is already spicy and warming, but the added chili definitely brings a different “kick” to the mix. However, if the chilli is too strong, you can simply reduce the amount you add to the dough.

These wonderfully “spicy and sweet” biscuits are easy to bake and an added bonus is that it makes for a sophisticated gift to devoted “chilli heads”.

The purpose of chilling the dough of your chilli caramel biscuits for an hour before baking, is to firm it up. If it goes into the oven cold, the balls of dough will melt down into the shape of a cookie. If the dough is too warm when you roll it out, the biscuits will spread out too much during the baking process and you will end up with flat biscuits. The resting also allows the spices to permeate the dough for tastier (and spicier) biscuits.

If chilli isn’t really your thing, you can leave it out altogether. You will still be left with a delicious gingery caramel biscuit.

Store in an airtight container and consume within two weeks.

Chilli caramel Biscuits A biscuit that bites back! Turn up the heat with these chilli caramel biscuits for a sweet and spicy tea-time treat. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 24 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 cup soft butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 cups self-raising flour

1 tsp ginger powder

1/2 tsp chili flakes

2 cups caramel sweets chopped Instructions In a bowl, cream the butter and sugar well.

Add the rest of the ingredients.

Make a ball with the dough, wrap it in plastic and place in the fridge for 1 hour.

Divide the ball in 4 equal parts, and each part to make 8 balls.

Place the balls on a greased baking tray, 3 cm apart.

Press gently down on each ball with a fork.

Bake in a 170°C preheated oven for 12 minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

