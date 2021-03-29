Containing a bit of almost every nutrient your body needs, eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet . They’re a particularly good source of vitamin A and zinc — two nutrients important for a healthy immune system. Two poached eggs provide up to 23% of your daily vitamin A needs.

Poaching eggs have never been this quick and easy. Whip up a poached egg in under a minute in the microwave and serve with some grilled bacon, tomato relish and hot-buttered toast. However, poached eggs being so versatile, why not enjoy it on some avocado toast, transform it into Eggs Benedict on an English muffin with hollandaise sauce, or even float your microwave eggs in a bowl of hearty soup.

CHEF’S TIPS:

Because microwaves’ wattage differ, it may take one or two tries to figure out the exact timing it takes for making the perfect eggs in your own microwave. If you’re adding some time on to our recommended 40 seconds, do it in five-second intervals.

With microwave eggs, letting the egg “rest” in the mug of hot water for a minute ensures properly cooked whites and yolks.

Nobody likes a soggy poached egg! Drain the excess water by placing your egg on a piece of paper towel.

Easy Microwave Poached Eggs Say goodbye to poaching pans! Here's how to cook the perfect microwave poached eggs for a quick breakfast, brunch or lunch. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 400 ml cold water

4 large eggs

bowl of relish

grilled bacon

toast Instructions In a small bowl/ mug or shallow teacup, pour in 100ml cold water

Crack your egg into the bowl/ mug or teacup with water.

Place in the microwave, uncovered, for 40 seconds.

If you desire a harder egg, let it go for another five seconds.

Use a slotted spoon to drain the excess water off the egg

Repeat with each egg. Note: It is important to use cold water each time.

Season to taste Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

