The spicy flavour of the Peri-Peri chicken enhanced by a tangy salsa and wrapped in fresh homemade tortillas is indeed a combination to behold. This perfect blend of flavours and textures complement each other.

Made from chilli, smoked paprika, cajun spice, red bell peppers and onions, this Portuguese spice mix tastes delicious on the chicken while the tortillas are ridiculously easy to make. Last but not least, the salsa and onion pickle. Make a big batch and put it on everything!

This recipe for Peri-Peri Chicken borrows flavours from various cultures, including the tortillas and salsa from Mexico and peri-peri flavours derived from peppers and flavours from central and Southern African countries. You can make this recipe as hot and spicy as you choose depending on your guests, especially when adding Jalapeno sauce and/or chopped Jalapenos at the end. But be warned: When catering for guests, it is wise to double the recipe as these tasty tortillas are sure to disappear before you can say sombrero and salsa!

Want to make these even spicier? No problem! Simply add some more sliced chillis or some of your favourite hot sauce to add that extra zing.

Chicken Peri-Peri & Salsa Tortillas These Peri-Peri Chicken and Salsa Tortillas make for the perfect fiesta-style lunch, dinner or party snack. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients TORTILLAS 2 cups polenta (yellow cornmeal)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup lime juice

10 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

2 cups lukewarm water

1 tsp salt BASIC SALSA 4 tomatoes chopped

2 green bell peppers chopped

1 red bell pepper chopped

1 yellow bell pepper chopped

1 red onion sliced

1 tbsp coriander

1 tsp cajun spice

2 tbsp thyme PICKLED ONION 2 red onions finely sliced

1 artificial sweetener

1/2 cup vinegar and water PERI-PERI CHICKEN 500 gram chicken breast minced

1 red bell pepper chopped

1 red onion chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cajun spice

2 tbsp chilli flakes

olive oil extra virgin

Jalapeno Sauce for garnishing

feta cheese crumbled for garnishing Instructions TORTILLAS Mix all ingredients in a bowl and mix through with your hand until it is not sticking to your hand

Cover with a cloth and set aside to rest from about 3 minutes to 1 hour

Add a little flour to a working space, remove dough, divide the dough to make 20 little balls the size of golf balls

Roll out and place on a plate, make sure you do not add to much flour to the surface as to prevent tortillas to be too dry.

If you don’t have a pizza stone you can use a skillet on high heat

Bake the tortillas for 2 minutes on each side, when bubbles appear, turn over, when the sides lift, it’s ready

When using a pizza stone in the oven, preheat the oven to 220 °C for 30 to 45 minutes ahead of starting the tortillas

Place one tortilla at a time on the stone, when bubbles appear, turn over, when the sides lift, it’s ready BASIC SALSA Place ingredients in a blender or food processor and mix, be careful not to puree PICKLED ONION Combine all the ingredients, cover and set aside

Drain off the vinegar before serving PERI-PERI CHICKEN Place skillet on medium heat with little olive oil added, saute onion and pepper with spices for 3 minutes

Add the mince and saute until chicken is cooked

Set aside

Serve the tortillas with Jalapeno sauce, chopped Jalapenos and Feta Cheese. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

