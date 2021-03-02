This tasty Thai-style meal falls in the “curry in a hurry” category. Rest assured that you’ll have a spicy-hot dinner of tender fish chunks cooked in creamy coconut milk and mild Thai green curry paste ready in 25 minutes — including chopping the vegetables and fish

This budget meal is packed with essential nutrients – healthy fat from the coconut milk, lean protein and Omega-3 fatty acids from the white fish, vitamins and minerals from the mostly green vegetables, and easily digestible carbs from the white rice.

Thai food is rich in flavour and spices. The main ingredient you need for this recipe is the Thai green paste, which you can find at any Asian grocery store or even your neighbourhood supermarket these days due to its popularity. The paste itself is mildly spicy, and it contains all the spices used in South East Asian curries, such as ginger, garlic, lemongrass, green leaves and plants.

If green curry paste is unavailable, use red curry paste. Keep in mind though, that normally green is the mildest and red the hottest. You also have the option to exclude the chillies from the dish if you don’t want it to be too spicy.

Accompany your Thai green fish curry with plenty of steaming jasmine rice on the side, and you have a gourmet-level Thai dish that’s sure to impress any gathering.

CHEF’S TIP:

Instead of fish, you can use chicken or any selection of seafood (shrimp, scallops, mussels) or even cubed firm tofu.

If you use low-fat coconut milk the sauce will lack flavour. Use full-fat coconut milk or even coconut cream, if you want a thicker and richer version.

Green Thai Fish Curry This deliciously fragrant Green Thai Fish Curry packs a flavour punch as a warming midweek dinner with a steaming bowl of jasmine rice. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 300 grams Jasmine rice

450 grams frozen white fish cubed, if thick it will take longer to cook

2 tbsp olive oil or sesame oil

1 tbsp chillies chopped

3 tbsp Thai green curry paste

small peas in the pod to taste

400 ml full-fat coconut milk tin

1 tbsp oyster sauce

baby green beans to taste

3 spring onions chopped

4 tbsp coriander chopped, you can use the stem, it is optional

small baby corn halved, to taste

basil leaves to taste

lime juice Instructions In a large saucepan, add boiling water and bring to the boil again on high heat.

Add the rice and stir well; then return to the boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.

Add the onions and fry for 3 to 4 minutes until softened and just starting to colour.

Add the chillies, corn, peas and beans, stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes until just beginning to wilt.

Add coconut milk, oyster sauce and bring to the boi.l

Add the frozen fish fillets, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the fish is cooked through and the sauce has thickened slightly

Stir the lime juice and half of the coriander into the curry.

Add basil leaves before serving.

Garnish with coriander leaves.

Drain the rice and return to the pan to steam for a few minutes, then add the remaining chopped coriander to the rice and mix well. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

