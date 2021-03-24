Roast chicken is a classic family favourite and by adding some vegetables, such as beetroot, butternut, pickled onions and potatoes, to the mix, you will have an all-in-one-meal…and just one dish to wash!

The meat juices cook the veggies to perfection as the chicken is roasted in the oven over the bed of vegetables. The addition of some feta at the end of the roasting time, turns the vegetables into a mouth-watering Mediterranean-style taste sensation.

This delicious roast chicken and vegetables makes for a wholesome dinner and is impressive enough to serve up at special occasions. And the beauty of this recipe is that it actually only takes 15 minutes of prep to put together…after that, the chicken and veggies are left to cook and crisp to perfection in the oven.

In this recipe, the chicken is roasted uncovered so the skin crisps up nicely in the oven. If the chicken skin begins to brown too much before the chicken is done, tent it loosely with aluminium foil to prevent any further browning while it finishes cooking.

Serve the roast chicken and vegetables as a meal on its own or with a side of rice, quinoa, or some dinner rolls.

Easy Roast Chicken and Vegetables This one-dish crispy roast chicken and vegetables is unbelievably delicious, affordable…and oh so easy to make. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients 6 Chicken Thighs Skin-on

225 g Fresh Beetroot

300 g Washed Baby Potatoes

225 g Sweet Potato

225 g Butternut

6 Pickling Onions

2 Squares/ Rounds of Feta Cheese

1 ½ tsp Salt

1 ½ tsp Mixed peppercorns (Ground)

1 ½ tsp Dry Mixed Herbs

1 ½ tsp Chicken Spice

2 2 tbsp Cooking Oil (Can be substituted with any heat-tolerant oil of your choice) Instructions Preheat oven to 180°C.

Peel the beetroot, sweet potato and butternut and cut into cubes of about 1.5cm.

Peel onions and cut in half. Wash and dry the potatoes.

Add all vegetables, 1 tbsp oil and 1 tsp from each of the four herbs and spices to a large bowl and mix well using a large spoon or a tossing motion. Make sure to coat all the veg in oil and to evenly distribute the seasoning.

Empty the contents of the bowl into a large, high-sided baking/casserole dish.

Place the chicken pieced into the same bowl, followed by 1 tbsp oil and the remaining half a teaspoon of four herbs and spices. Toss the chicken until evenly coated in oil and seasoning.

Place the chicken on top of the veg and cook in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Break the feta into cubes roughly the same size as the pieces of veg and set aside while you clean up.

After 45 minutes, turn up the oven temperature to 200°C and place the feta on top of the veg, spacing evenly. Leave it in the oven for at least 10 more minutes to allow the feta to become soft, longer if you prefer the veg to be slightly browner and have a bit more of a crunch.

Remove from the oven and place the chicken onto serving plates.

Mix the vegetables in the dish to coat in the cooking juices and serve. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

