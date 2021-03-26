Everybody loves a well-grilled steak and if you are looking for the ultimate recipe to cook a T-Bone steak to tender perfection, look no further. This T-Bone steak recipe is super easy to make and combines various flavours to bring out the best in your meat.
For starters, the T-Bone steak is treated to a rub prepared from lemon, garlic and olive oil. After sealing in these flavours with a quick flash in a hot pan, the steaks are smothered in a delicious sauce made from butter and brown onion soup before popping them into the oven for 10 minutes.
The secret to cooking the perfect T-Bone steak, is to combine pan searing with an oven finish. This will give your steak a slightly crusted outside with a juicy tender inside.
Chef and best-selling author of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain once said, the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period. According to him, letting a steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting it is critical for two reasons: One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time.
A simple garden salad makes for a healthy side to your butter T-Bone steaks…or opt for some potato chips and a fried egg on top!
Ingredients
- 6 T-bone steaks
- 1 lemon juiced
- 1 cup butter
- 1 packet of brown onion soup
- salt
- 1 clove of crushed garlic
- 50 ml olive oil extra virgin
- BBQ spice
Instructions
- Mix the garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.
- Rub it over the meat before setting the steaks aside.
- In a saucepan, melt the butter and add the brown onion soup.
- Mix well.
- In a cast-iron skillet or grill pan, seal the meat – one minute per side.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Heat an oven sheet to 150°C and place the meat on the sheet.
- Pour the butter onion mixture over the meat.
- Grill the steaks for 10 minutes in a preheated oven set to 160°C.
