Everybody loves a well-grilled steak and if you are looking for the ultimate recipe to cook a T-Bone steak to tender perfection, look no further. This T-Bone steak recipe is super easy to make and combines various flavours to bring out the best in your meat.

For starters, the T-Bone steak is treated to a rub prepared from lemon, garlic and olive oil. After sealing in these flavours with a quick flash in a hot pan, the steaks are smothered in a delicious sauce made from butter and brown onion soup before popping them into the oven for 10 minutes.

The secret to cooking the perfect T-Bone steak, is to combine pan searing with an oven finish. This will give your steak a slightly crusted outside with a juicy tender inside.

Chef and best-selling author of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain once said, the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period. According to him, letting a steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting it is critical for two reasons: One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time.

A simple garden salad makes for a healthy side to your butter T-Bone steaks…or opt for some potato chips and a fried egg on top!

Butter T-Bone Steak Put some sizzle in your steak night with these tender and juicy T-Bone steaks grilled in a butter and brown onion soup sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 6 T-bone steaks

1 lemon juiced

1 cup butter

1 packet of brown onion soup

salt

1 clove of crushed garlic

50 ml olive oil extra virgin

BBQ spice Instructions Mix the garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.

Rub it over the meat before setting the steaks aside.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and add the brown onion soup.

Mix well.

In a cast-iron skillet or grill pan, seal the meat – one minute per side.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Heat an oven sheet to 150°C and place the meat on the sheet.

Pour the butter onion mixture over the meat.

Grill the steaks for 10 minutes in a preheated oven set to 160°C. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

