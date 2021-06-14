











These soft and flavourful homemade wraps will meet and exceed all your expectations. So much so, that you’ll never use store-bought wraps again after learning how to make these beauties from scratch with this easy recipe.

Turn the wraps into tacos, burritos, enchiladas or quesadillas with some Mexican-inspired fillings. They’re also perfect for on-the-go meals and sandwich wraps for packed lunches.

Because they keep well, they can be made in advance and warmed in the microwave or on the stovetop just before serving.

You need just six simple ingredients to make these homemade wraps: Flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, oil and warm water. Plus they’re amazingly easy to make! Just combine and mix the ingredients and then knead it into a soft, supple ball of dough.

You’ll know they’re cooking properly when you get small bubbles on the top side and light brown spots on the bottom.

To freeze, separate the wraps with waxed paper, place in a zippered bag and pop them into the freezer.

CHEF’S TIP

Give the dough a 15-minute rest after mixing and dividing. This helps relax the glutens which will make rolling the wraps much easier. If you try rolling out these tortillas and the dough keeps shrinking back, let it rest for another 15 minutes. The gluten just hasn’t had enough time to relax.

Try and roll them as thin as you can.

Let your wraps steam each other so they get nice and soft by stacking them up directly after cooking and covering them with a kitchen towel.

Easy Homemade Wraps Why buy wraps when you can make your own with this easy recipe? They taste so much better and you can make them any size you like. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

2 cups flour

¾ cup warm water

1 tbsp olive oil Instructions In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients

Make a well in the centre of the mixture

Add the oil and water

Mix with your hands to bring the dough together

Knead the dough on a flour surface for 10 minutes

Dust a flat surface with flour

Make golf ball-sized balls of dough and roll out in thin circles

Heat a heavy-base frying pan and rub with oil

Fry each wrap for 40 seconds on each side

Remove and fill wraps with your choice of filling Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

