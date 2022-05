First served at the banquet of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, coronation chicken was potentially inspired by jubilee chicken – a dish prepared for the silver jubilee of George V.

Usually lurid yellow in colour, coronation chicken generally features a collection of spices, herbs and dried fruits all cloaked in a mayonnaise-based sauce. This coronation chicken recipe utilises leftover roast chicken, as well as incorporating apples (JAZZ apples are particularly suitable), flaked almonds, mango chutney, coriander, and an easy homemade curry powder. A dish fit for a queen and a perfect platinum jubilee recipe for any upcoming celebrations.

Coronation Chicken Cooking Tips

Traditional coronation chicken recipes don’t tend to contain apple, but the crunch and slight sharpness works exceptionally well with the other key ingredients. I particularly like JAZZ apples for this purpose, with their firm flesh and sweet-sharp flavour profile with pronounced fruitiness.

For the chicken element, any leftover roast chicken is fine, but to save time this recipe will produce a delicious roast chicken which cooks in just 45 minutes due to being spatchcocked and dry-brined in salt and baking powder.

For the mango chutney element I’d suggest using a spicier, high-quality option or even making your own.

To save time, you can also use shop-bought curry powder and skip the entire section, though the flavours will be far less pronounced.

Coronation chicken is particularly versatile, delicious in sandwiches, wraps or jacket potatoes, or with rice and in salads.

Coronation Chicken A simple coronation chicken recipe, with apples, almonds and homemade curry powder. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 loaded jacket potatoes, or enough filling for 12 sandwiches Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 1-2 apples peeled, cored and finely chopped (preferably JAZZ apples)

400 g leftover roast chicken

150 g mayonnaise

150 g Greek yoghurt

80 g mango chutney ideally a spicier one

50 g golden raisins

40 g flaked almonds toasted

3 spring onions roughly chopped

1 ½ tbsp coriander finely chopped

½ lemon juice only

1 tbsp coriander seeds

¾ tbsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp cinnamon

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Begin by toasting the flaked almonds in a clean, dry pan. Cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring often until lightly browned and fragrant.

Set the almonds aside, then use the same pan to toast the coriander seeds, cumin, turmeric, cayenne pepper, ground ginger and cinnamon over a low heat for 2-3 minutes, again stirring often until fragrant. Cool slightly then transfer to a spice grinder or pestle and mortar and grind to a fine powder.

Cut the cold roast chicken into chunks then place into a large mixing bowl alongside the chopped JAZZ™ Apple, toasted almonds, golden raisins, coriander and spring onions. Season with salt and black pepper.

In a separate bowl or jug, mix the mayonnaise, yoghurt, mango chutney, lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of the homemade curry powder. Spoon the liquid into the bowl with the chicken and mix to combine. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper if need be. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

