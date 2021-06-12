











Chocolate Biscuit Salami (or chocolate sausage) is the perfect crunchy sweet treat to snack on with a steaming cup of tea or coffee. The chocolate salami slices are actually just like chocolate cookies. Only you don’t have to bake them!

Chocolate salami is a popular Portuguese/Italian no-bake dessert consisting of dark chocolate, broken biscuits, cream cheese, butter and nuts. For some delicious variety, this recipe features pistachio nuts, almonds and cherries. The texture of the creamy smooth ganache combined with the crunchy biscuits, nuts and cherries are a true delight for the taste buds.

Adding some Amaretto liqueur really upgrades the flavour to another level, making it the perfect dessert to round off a dinner party in style when served with fresh fruit and cream as topping.

Chocolate Biscuit Salami can be made ahead and kept in the fridge or freezer, just in case a friend drops by unexpectedly for a cup of tea.

If kept in the freezer, place at room temperature for a few minutes before cutting or serving. If you want to freeze chocolate salami, make sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and once more with foil. The Chocolate Biscuit Salami can be kept in the freezer for up to a month.

Chocolate Biscuit Salami Impress family and friends with a slice of scrumptious Chocolate Biscuit Salami – a unique no-bake dessert which is ridiculously easy to make. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 125 grams butter at room temperature

½ cup castor sugar

2 cups dark chocolate (melted in microwave)

1 tbsp Amaretto liqueur (or any of your choice)

240 grams broken Marie biscuits

100 grams chopped pistachio nuts

100 grams chopped almonds

100 grams chopped cherries

2 tbsp cream cheese Topping 1 cup whipped unsweetened cream

1 tbsp cherry liqueur

cherries

mint leaves

Icing sugar Instructions Melt the chocolate in the microwave for 60 seconds

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together

It will set quickly as the chocolate solidifies

Spoon the ingredients onto a big piece of cling wrap

Roll it to a size required

Twist the ends of the plastic to get rid of air and to firm up the mixture

Place in the fridge for eight hours

Remove the chocolate salami

Rub icing sugar all over it

Slice desired round disc sizes

Serve with cream and fresh fruit Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

