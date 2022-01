Co-Owner of Brilliant Restaurant in Southall and author of the Beyond Brilliant cookbook, Dipna Anand has launched a brand new restaurant at Somerset House. Joining restaurants such as E10 Cafe and Skye Gyngell’s Spring, Dipna Anand Restaurant & Bar continues to celebrate the chef’s years of experience in cooking authentic Indian food, which has won her industry awards and accolades. With a prominent focus on Punjabi and South Indian cuisine, the new restaurant showcases signature dishes such as samosa chaat blast, Delhi Makhani chicken, and dynamite wings, plus vegetarian and classic Thali plates alongside a wider selection of traditional dishes on the a la carte menu. Expect the likes of South Indian prawn curry, saag paneer, and chana masala.

Literally meaning ‘mix-spiced small-chickpeas’, chana masala is a classic dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, featuring chickpeas as its core ingredients, widely sold as a snack food or street food in India. Dipna Anand’s chana masala recipe combines the chickpeas with ingredients such as garlic and ginger, green chilli, tomatoes, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, turmeric, garam masala, amchoor (raw mango powder), and anardana powder (raw pomegranate powder).

On her chana masala recipe, Dipna Anand says: “A proper Punjabi Chana Masala you are sure to savour. This chickpea curry is not only simple and easy to dish up but also extremely delicious. Chollay are perfect with bhaturas or and/or a side of Basmati rice. They are also great to lavish over an alu tikka chaat or samosa chaat. This is a must try recipe.”

On the opening of Dipna Anand Restaurant & Bar, Dipna Anand adds: “I am super excited to be opening my new restaurant in the heart of London at Somerset House. Dipna’s Restaurant & Bar promises to bring you an Indian dining experience nothing less than brilliant! The menu is a true reflection of me and my family’s heritage dating back to the 1950’s. Expect to experience my signature thali and favourites such as dynamite wings and my delicious samosa chaat blast. My ongoing relationship with Restaurant Associates continues to strengthen and has given me this incredible opportunity to bring my expertise to this iconic venue in the centre of London. I look forward to welcoming you and sharing my love for Indian cuisine in this exquisite location.”

Chana Masala A classic Punjabi chana masala recipe from chef Dipna Anand. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 480 g chickpeas drained from tin or freshly boiled

6 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

½ tbsp ginger and garlic paste

1 green chilli finely chopped or made into a paste

350 g plum peeled tomatoes tinned (puréed) or fresh puréed

1 ½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fresh chopped coriander save some for garnish (optional)

¾ tbsp dried fenugreek leaves crushed

¾ tsp cumin powder

1 ¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt or to taste

1 ¼ tsp garam masala

1 tsp amchoor raw mango powder

1 tsp anardana powder raw pomegranate powder

200 ml water Instructions Heat 4 tbsp of the vegetable oil in a saucepan. Add cumin seeds and wait for them to sizzle.

Add onions and cook on a high heat for 4-5 minutes until they are golden brown and caramelised.

Add ginger and garlic and green chilli and sizzle for a few seconds.

Add plum peeled puréed tomatoes then lower to a medium heat.

Add turmeric, red chilli, cumin powder and salt, and mix well.

Cover the saucepan with the lid and cook the masala for 4-5 minutes (mixing occasionally in-between).

Check the masala, give it a thorough mix, see how long is required for the masala to split and sizzle and release oil from the edges. Cook for 2-3 minutes more if required.

Once the masala is fully cooked and sizzling, add in chickpeas followed by 2 remaining tablespoons vegetable oil, cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add the water, cover saucepan again and cook for another 4-5 minutes (stir occasionally in-between).

Uncover the saucepan, add finishing touches of amchoor, anardana powder, fresh coriander, garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves, cook for a final minute.

Adjust the seasoning as required and cook for a final 2 minutes or so.

Remove from the heat, garnish and serve. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

