Now that the warmer weather is showing its sunny face again, bacon halloumi skewers are the mother of all snack combos for a lazy barbecue with some friends and family. Everyone loves cheese and bacon…it just works its magic on the taste buds!

This ridiculously moreish snacks will also go down a treat at parties or gatherings…put it out on a platter and they will miraculously disappear. And these bacon halloumi skewers are as simple to put together as they sound. They are literally pieces of halloumi wrapped in bacon and then cooked over the grill with a sweet pineapple glaze until the bacon is crispy.

A firm favourite in Greek cuisine, halloumi is a cheese traditionally made from goat’s and sheep’s milk, or a mixture of the two. This semi-hard cheese has a high melting point, making it perfect for frying or grilling. It holds it’s shape, while going slightly gooey in the centre and tastes even better when browned slightly!

The delectable skewers are best served while the halloumi is still warm. Enjoy!

CHEF’S TIP:

Sprinkle each piece of bacon with some finely chopped chives and black pepper before wrapping the halloumi cheese in the bacon for a taste variation.

6 wood skewers

6 pieces rindless bacon

500 grams halloumi cheese cubed GLAZE 100 ml pineapple juice

2 tbsp brown sugar

10 ml Worcestershire sauce Instructions In a saucepan, bring the glaze to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

Thread the cheese cubes on the skewer, wrapping the bacon around the cheese.

Over a very hot fire, grill the skewer on all its sides, cooking the bacon and making sure the cheese goes soft.

Brush with the glaze. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

