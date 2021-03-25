James O’Brien took a moment to discuss Oliver Dowden’s ‘odd’ focus on the union flag on his LBC show today.
The culture secretary sent out new guidance yesterday instructing all government buildings to fly the flag every day of the year, rather than just on set days in accordance with the current rules.
He said the move would serve as “a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us”, but the timing has been criticised as the UK continues to grapple with a pandemic that has Killed hundreds of thousands of people and brought the economy to its knees.
Ironically, few areas have been impacted quite as much as the ones that Dowden oversees.
Speaking on his LBC show O’Brien pointed out that it is ‘odd’ that the MP for Hertsmere is focusing on the union jack when culture, media and sport have been so severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
With sports being played behind closed doors, media organisations having to adapt and theatres still shut you might think the minister’s attention would be better placed elsewhere.
But as O’Brien said, he has clearly decided that the “most important thing on his plate is *checks notes* flags.”
Watch the clip in full below:
'Obviously flags are crucially important. Culture, media and sport have barely suffered at all, have they?'— LBC (@LBC) March 25, 2021
James O'Brien tears into Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden over his 'odd' focus on Union flags.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/7O8V1D0ygL
Related: Deloitte is being paid to draft ministers’ parliamentary answers on Test and Trace
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .