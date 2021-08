Why buy something when you can be making a delicious homemade version yourself? This lemon curd recipe is so simple and delicious, and now every dessert can have that extra touch.

What Is Lemon Curd?

Lemon curd is a fruity dessert spread that almost resembles lemon custard. It originated in England in the late 1900s and was traditionally used as a spread on scones during afternoon tea. If lemons were unavailable, other citrus fruit or berry fruit would be used to create a fruit spread.

It is amazing that you only need 5 ingredients and 15 minutes to create this zesty dessert topper:

Egg yolks

Granulated sugar

Lemon zest

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Unsalted butter

If possible, always try to rather use freshly squeezed lemon juice instead of bottled juice. This will ensure that you get that super fresh lemony taste. Also, remember to zest the lemon before you squeeze it to make it easier for yourself.

When To Use Lemon Curd

Anytime, anywhere! This homemade fruit curd goes great with pancakes, waffles, cakes, doughnuts…you get the picture. The great thing about it, however, is that it doesn’t have to be limited to a dessert spread only. Try using this fruity curd with your next muesli or oats bowl to wake up with those fresh lemon flavours.

Frozen Dessert Tip

Make an extra batch of this delicious recipe and freeze it. Not only will it last for at least a few months, but you will also be left with sorbet-like lemon curd. Perfect opportunity to enjoy this as a frozen dessert!

If all this dessert talk has struck a craving, be sure to try this lemon curd with our Fruit Scones recipe.