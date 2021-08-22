Brexit-backing newspaper the Express has sent a plea to Lord Frost and Ursula von der Leyen to reopen the Brexit deal after it was revealed UK exporters are getting caught up in a litany of red tape.

Businesses in the UK could face up to 270 million new checks following the country’s departure from the European Union, leading many to reconsider how sustainable exporting to the continent could be.

The British Chambers of Commerce warned of a “gathering storm” in the UK export market which threatened to derail the long-term ambitions for a “truly global Britain.”

Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the business group, urged Brexit minister Lord Frost and the EU’s vice president Maros Sefcovic to look at the “issue personally.”

She added: “Small and medium-sized exporters have found themselves consumed in an avalanche of red tape and blockaded by disruption, to the degree that many have simply been forced to cease selling to EU-based customers altogether.

“That is why we are calling on senior Ministers in the UK Government, as well as EU officials, to step in and urgently examine the issues that are currently plaguing SME [small and medium-sized] exporters.”

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, added: “We urgently need to see policymakers on both sides of the Channel assessing ways to ease the admin burden for small exporters, which are often among our most innovative and profitable firms.”

Exporters started experiencing problems in January with Scottish fishermen first experiencing delays in getting their fresh fish to the markets of mainland Europe, the Express reported.

These fears were reflected in The British Chamber’s Trade Confidence Outlook for Q1 of 2021.

The percentage of businesses reporting increased export sales fell to 20 per cent, down from 22 per cent in Q4 2020.

The new post-Brexit regulations, which were approved by the UK Government, will mean companies importing goods into the UK will require Export Health Certificates (EHC) and various additional consignment paperwork.

HMRC data reveals 270 million additional customs declarations are expected to be filled out as a result of the additional checks.

