There’s nothing better than a homemade pie fresh out of the oven. Except for a bunch of mini homemade pies! Try these delicious mini pork pies and each one of your guests can have an individual pie.

The pork pie originated in England, United Kingdom, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. The type of pork pies that we know and love today is directly influenced by the meat pies of medieval cuisine. However, the pies in those times had a dense hot water crust pastry to preserve the filling. Luckily for us, most shops in the 21st century have ready-made puff pastry available.

Puff Pastry Tip

Before rolling your puff pastry out, make sure it is completely thawed. This will ensure that there is no cracking or tearing of the pastry as you work with it.

The Pork Filling

Pork pies can easily come across as “bland” or “basic”. However, this recipe’s pork filling is anything but bland. Packed with goodness and a few surprise flavours, this is a must-have. To add a bit more “porky” flavour to the dish, additional smoked bacon is added to the mixture. The cloves, nutmeg and garlic blend really well with the smoky flavour and brings richness to the pork. That surprise spice will come through from the cayenne pepper. Add a bit more cayenne if you enjoy the heat, or feel free to leave it out if your palette does not appreciate any hot spice.

After your pies have been filled and the tops have been sealed, it is just the egg wash that is left. Not only does the egg wash give the pastry a shiny surface, but it also helps the pastry to bake a beautiful golden brown colour.