In the mood for something sweet but you know you’ll regret it later? That’s why these sweet potato brownies are the perfect substitute for any dessert! This recipe is suitable for low calorie and gluten-free diets and is very low in sugar.

Why Sweet Potato?

Sweet potato brownies are notoriously known for being fudgy. This special ingredient keeps the brownies moist and rich in flavour. And as if this isn’t enough reason to try it, it’s got plenty of health benefits too! Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A and fibre. And combined with the cocoa, these brownies are a great source of iron too.

Vegan in one easy step

With sweet potatoes being an eggcellent egg replacer (get it?), this recipe is super easy to turn into a vegan dessert. If you’re not opposed to using honey, then all you need to do is make sure you use vegan peanut butter for the sauce.

Tip

If you have mastered the art of self-control, try freezing the leftover brownies to enjoy at a later stage. These brownies can be kept in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. We would recommend leaving it to thaw in the fridge before serving it again.

Guilt-free Sweet Potato Brownies These delicious sweet potato brownies will leave you licking out the tray with its rich and moist texture and flavour.

1 cup cocoa powder

½ cup melted coconut oil

½ cup cup honey

1 cup almond flour

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 tsp baking powder Sauce: 2 tsp crunchy peanut butter

2 tsp coconut oil

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp cocoa powder Instructions Brownies Pre-heat oven to 180° C / 350° F Grease an oven dish or baking tray of your choice with nonstick spray, or coconut oil spray.

Peel and grate the sweet potatoes finely.

Melt the coconut oil and honey together.

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Place in baking tray and pop into the oven.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, depending on your oven. Remember to watch this, if brownies are over baked, they tend to be dry. Sauce Add all the sauce ingredients to a bowl, melt on medium heat, do not let it bubble or overheat.

Spread on the brownies when slightly cooled.

*Serve with custard if having them as a dessert. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

