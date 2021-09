Make breakfast a little bit more colourful and a lot more healthy! Try these fruity and healthy flapjacks with raspberries and star fruit to start your day on the right foot.

The quickest flapjack mix

These flapjacks are so nutritious, full of flavour and so quick to make. All you have to do is blend the ingredients together and wait. As the mixture stands, the thicker the texture will become as the oats soak up the liquid.

The natural flavours of the banana together with the cinnamon work great together. And add in a few tablespoons of chocolate flavour cereal and you have a winning combo!

Top off your flapjacks with fruity goodness

One of the last steps to this dish is to make the raspberry sauce. Not only does the raspberries bring a sweet tartness to the flapjacks, but they’re good for you too! The saying “dynamite comes in small packages” describes these beauties perfectly. Each individual raspberry is packed with minerals, antioxidants, fibre, and vitamins.

Once the raspberries are boiling, add the xanthan to the sauce. Continue stirring until it’s dissolved and the sauce begins to thicken.

And finally, it’s time to top your flapjacks off with beautiful star fruit for that extra touch. Star fruit is low in calories and a great source of vitamins and antioxidants too.

Fruity And Healthy Flapjacks with Raspberries and Star Fruit Who says having a healthy breakfast is effort? With this fruity flapjack recipe you'll be enjoying your stack of flapjacks in 30 minutes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 cup rolled oats

1 cup coconut milk or rice milk

2 large bananas

¼ cup natural apple sauce

1 & ¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp ‘futurelife’ cereal chocolate flavour or any other cereal of your choice

Butter for frying (coconut oil Optional) Sauce and garnish 2 to 3 tbsp honey

1 cup raspberries

¼ tsp xanthan for thickening of the sauce

2 star fruits Instructions Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Pour the batter into a bowl and let it sit for at least 1 hour for the batter to thicken before cooking. It will be very soupy at first but will thicken as it sits, as the oatmeal absorbs the milk.

Heat a skillet to medium heat, if you have a gas stovetop, rather keep it on low. Melt a teaspoon of butter in the skillet. Test to see if the skillet is ready by letting a drop of the pancake mixture fall in and if it sizzles, it's ready.

Cook the flapjacks for 3 to 5 minutes per side covered. When they are ready to turn, the entire uncooked side will be covered in bubbles and the edges will look brown. Continue until all is done, you should have about 6 to 8, depending on the size you are making.

Add ¾ of the raspberries in a saucepan with a little water, bring to boil, add the xanthan to the sauce, stir until dissolved and thickened. Add honey, sweeten to your taste. Set aside to cool.

Plate the flapjacks with the sauce, garnish with the star fruit and raspberries. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Pancakes