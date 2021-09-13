Marks & Spencer is considering pulling out of France in the light of post-Brexit trade rules which have affected product availability in its EU stores.

The retailer operates around 20 stores in the country with franchise partners SFH and Lagardere, but could wrap up operations due to the “pointless and byzantine” way the rules on exports into European countries were being enforced.

Earlier this year it was reported that new protocols had resulted in only two-thirds of sandwiches getting to stores. Most of them only have a shelf life of 48 hours, so even short delays can make them unsaleable.

The group has already restructured its Czech business, taking out fresh foods from stores and adding expanded ranges of longer life products.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “In light of the new customs arrangements we are taking decisive steps to reconfigure our European operations and have already made changes to food export into Czech Republic.

“We operate a franchise business in France and are currently undertaking a review of the model with our two partners in the market.”

