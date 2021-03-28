By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
In conjunction with Coeliac Awareness Week which runs between 11th – 17th May, raising awareness and support for an autoimmune disease with symptoms often triggered by gluten, author, journalist and blogger – Mira Manek has shared some delicious Gluten-free recipes of her own.
Why not have a go at Mira’s Cauliflower Rice with Coconut and Cumin recipe for yourself?
Cauliflower Rice with Coconut and Cumin
1 cauliflower, shredded/ very finely chopped
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 tablespoon ginger, garlic, chilli paste or just freshly chopped ginger
10 curry leaves
½ teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon coriander powder, optional
½ teaspoon cumin powder, optional
2-3 tablespoons coconut flakes
handful coriander
Method
Start by finely grating the cauliflower or using a food processor to evenly and finely chop. Place the oil and cumin seeds in a pan on low heat and wait until the cumin is brown. Now add the ginger, garlic and chilli paste. You can alternatively grate some fresh ginger – without garlic and chilli – if you prefer. Add the curry leaves and then the chopped cauliflower. Stir for a minute before adding the turmeric, coriander and cumin powders as well as the coconut flakes. Add the coriander leaves, mix thoroughly for another minute and serve with a sprinkle of coconut flakes.
For more recipes and information on the release of Mira’s book ‘Green Daal Stories’, go to: www.miramanek.com or @miramanek
