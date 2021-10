Whether it’s for a birthday, dinner party, or Friday night and you’re craving cake, this recipe is perfect. Enjoy this light, fluffy and creamy decadent vanilla custard cake whenever and wherever.

This cake is the definition of minimum effort, high reward. The most that you will have to do is separate the egg yolks and whites. Not there are many tricks to make this process easier, however, we like to keep it simple. Crack the egg gently open and start passing the yolk either from hand to hand or one half of the shell to the other. As the yolk is being passed from side to side, the egg white will drip down into a bowl.

Chef’s Tip

When egg yolks come into contact with sugar, the sugar starts sucking the water from the egg yolks. This is called “hygroscopic”, and basically begins to “cook” the surface of the yolks. As a result, patches of hard yolk will begin to form which will not mix in with the rest of the custard cake mix. Thus, when you are ready to mix these two ingredients, don’t let them sit before starting to mix them.

What’s a custard cake without custard?

Luckily, we like to keep it simple when it comes to custard too. That’s why we love custard powder! After you have made the custard mixture, let it cool in the fridge. And remember to still stir the mixture occasionally so that the consistency is perfect for spreading it in between layers and on top of the cake.

Vanilla Custard Decadent Cake Cut a slice or two of this vanilla custard decadent cake and delve into the light and creamy flavours of this tasty dessert. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 cup flour

75 ml cornflour

5 ml baking powder

1 ml salt

5 large eggs separated

250 ml caster sugar

100 ml ice water For the Custard: 3 cups full cream milk

175 ml custard powder

125 ml butter

250 ml caster sugar

5 ml vanilla Instructions Beat egg yolks and caster sugar until fluffy.

Add ice water little by little. Sift dry ingredients together and fold in.

Beat egg whites, fold them carefully into the cake mixture.

Pour the batter into prepared 2 round cake tins.

Bake for 20 minutes at 180°C or until the test pin comes out clean. For the Custard: Mix the custard powder and milk. Bring to a boil. Let it cool slightly, add the butter and caster sugar with the vanilla into the custard, whisk it well, place in the fridge to cool, but remember to stir occasionally. Assembling the cake: Divide each cake into two slices and fill with custard between layers and on top. Add some of the leftover crumbs to sprinkle on top. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

