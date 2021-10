If you love custard then this vanilla custard triple-layered cake is definitely for you. Brown crust on top with creamy custard in the middle – perfection!

Show off your techniques

Some technique is required for this custard cake but nothing that you can’t do! For example, when it comes to separating eggs there are many “tips” on how to do it. But we prefer keeping it simple. Break the egg gently and keep it in the shell. From there proceed to tip the egg yolk from one hand to the other so that the whites can drip down into a bowl.

Another important technique is folding the egg whites into the mixture. The folding technique allows the cake mixture to rise better once placed in the oven. As the lighter mixture is folded into the heavier mixture, air bubbles get trapped, allowing the cake to rise.

Chef’s Tip

Your baking time will vary depending on the temperature of your ingredients. That is why this recipe calls for lukewarm milk and melted but slightly cooled butter. If all goes well, your custard cake should be ready around the 40-minute mark, however, don’t be alarmed if it isn’t. Most ovens vary from each other, so just be sure to keep an eye on the cake and you’ll be fine.

When you think that your cake might be ready, test it with a skewer in the middle. And if it is still a little wobbly in the middle your dessert is perfect.

½ cup unsalted butter melted and slightly cooled

2 cups milk, lukewarm

150 g caster sugar

4 eggs, separated

1 tbsp water

115 g flour

2 tsp vanilla extract

icing sugar for dusting Instructions Preheat the oven to 162°C / 325°F

Lightly grease a 20 – 30cm baking dish, set aside (square dish)

Whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form, set aside.

Beat the egg yolks and powdered sugar until pale yellow

Add in melted butter and the tablespoon of water, for about 2 minutes, until evenly combined.

Mix in the flour until evenly incorporated.

Slowly beat in the milk and vanilla extract until well combined

Fold in the egg whites, a 1/3 at a time, then repeat until all of the egg whites are folded in.

Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 40-60 minutes, until the cake is barely wobbly in the center.

Baking time might vary depending on the oven or pan you use, but start checking after 40 minutes. If the top browns too quickly before the minimum of 40 minutes, you can cover the cake with aluminum foil.

Cool the cake completely before dusting with powdered sugar. Even cooled, it will be slightly wobbly because it has a custard layer in the center. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

