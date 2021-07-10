‘Johnson variant’ was trending on Twitter again today amid warnings over a return to life as normal.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) Government advisory panel, told Times Radio that “there is a risk” with the planned July 19 reopening, when the Government is expected to lift the vast majority of remaining coronavirus restrictions.

It comes at a time when cases are rising, and Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said deaths were beginning to rise again too.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve only just heard in this bulletin about the rising numbers of cases, the rising numbers of people requiring hospital treatment, in intensive care and sadly deaths are starting to rise again, too.

“There seems to be a misapprehension that life will return to normal from then (July 19), and that we can throw away all the precautions, and frankly, that would be dangerous.”

The rate of new cases of coronavirus in most areas of England is now back at levels last seen during the winter.

Patient numbers have risen to levels last seen around three months ago.

On Twitter, the hashtag #JohnsonVariant was trending.

Here’s what people had to say:

Apparently this new variant is airborne and moves quickly from partner to partner.#JohnsonVariant pic.twitter.com/7RAneEfj1u — Chick Blaine 💙 (@ChickBlaine) July 10, 2021

We’re heading for disaster aren’t we? He’s going to F it up again. The #JohnsonVariant must be removed. https://t.co/JbkZBKS0Wt — Joanne Risley #FBPPR #FBPE🎪 ✊3.5% (@RisleyJoanne) July 10, 2021

“Alexa: Show me an example of gesture politics and bandwagoning?” #JohnsonVariant pic.twitter.com/C4Ux5QTzE6 — Phil Harries (@fessdoc) July 10, 2021

‘Moral emptiness’ & ‘epidemiological stupidity’ well there you go; that’s how WHO view what the #JohnsonVariant is doing to this country. https://t.co/e7Cdwljgff — Victoria 💙 (@robsvic) July 10, 2021

