Follow this simple recipe for garlic and honey caramelised pork chops and you can say goodbye to dry and dull pork chops forever!

Caramelised pork chops make for a tasty weeknight dinner alternative to chicken. Not only are pork chops affordable but they are also quick to prepare and relatively foolproof.

Perfect pork chops without marinating

No marinating is required for this 30-minute one-pan dish which boasts an incredible taste and perfect balance of soy sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, garlic and honey.

The slightly sweet glaze is yummy and coating the pork chops in its sticky-sweet goodness helps to hold in the moisture.

What pork chops are best to use?

You can use boneless or bone-in pork chops for this recipe. The bone-in variety is actually more flavourful and tender, but take much longer to cook.

Rest the grilled pork chops for 10 minutes on a cutting board loosely covered with a piece of aluminum foil. A resting period is important so the grilled pork chops can reabsorb and redistribute the juices, giving you juicy and flavourful meat in every bite.

One-pan wonder

Pork chops are a classic comfort food. Add some potatoes to roast in the sticky-sweet sauce alongside the chops in the oven for a match made in heaven. Ejoy!

Country-Style Caramelised Pork Chops Pork recipes don't get better than this: Tender and juicy caramelised pork chops are a great midweek treat for the whole family. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 11 minutes Total Time: 26 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 tbsp ketchup or tomato sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce (light)

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic crushed

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

4 pork chops/cutlets

potatoes of your choice

parsley for garnishing Instructions Preheat oven to 220C / 430F

Toss potatoes in oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and scatter on a baking tray.

Place in oven for 15 minutes (giving them a head start).

Mix the rub ingredients together in a small bowl, then brush the pork on both sides with the sauce, reserving some sauce for basting.

Take the tray out of the oven then toss potatoes around to suck up the juices then push them to the edge.

Place pork chops in the tray and bake for 15 minutes or more if you like them well done.

Remove tray from the oven, use a brush to get the golden juices off the tray and dab it onto the pork, this is key for flavour and colour!

Pop it back under the grill for a couple of minutes to finish off, To serve, scraping the juices on the tray onto the pork, then garnish with parsley if desired. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Creamy Alfredo Sauce