We can’t get enough of these delicious Coconut Cups with Chocolate Cheesecake. They are so easy to make and taste absolutely delicious. You’ll definitely be adding this as one of your go-to desserts!

What Keeps It All Together: The Coconut Cups

These coconut cups act as the crust and base for the chocolate cheesecake filling. With only three ingredients, these are the quickest to make. Once in the oven, you can keep an eye on them for about 15 minutes until they’re beautifully golden brown.

What you need:

Mashed banana

Desiccated coconut

Vanilla essence

A nice touch is to lightly toast your fine desiccated coconut before adding it to the mashed bananas. The toastiness will bring out a naturally nutty flavour that breaks the sweetness and richness of the dessert.

Either you love or hate the combination of banana and chocolate, there’s no in-between. And lucky for us, we love it! Once that chocolate cheesecake filling is poured into the cups, we’re counting down the seconds before it’s ready to be enjoyed.

What We Keep Coming Back For: The Chocolate Cheesecake Filling

We cannot make it any clearer, this is really the easiest cheesecake variation there is. With only four ingredients needed, anybody can make it. The combination of the Ideal milk and cream cheese will give that classic cheesecake texture, while the added cocoa powder will provide the delicious chocolate touch. Leave the dessert in the fridge for at least one hour before serving.

These coconut cups with chocolate cheesecake filling look so appetizing after they have been set, it’ll be hard to say no to seconds. And here’s a great tip for any leftover filling. Add a liqueur or spirit to your chocolate filling and present it in a shot glass. Now you can enjoy a sneaky little surprise with your dessert!

