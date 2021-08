When you are pushed for time but still in the mood for a satisfying meal, this steak and chips recipe with a home made onion marmalade is an ideal meal to make as it only takes 30 minutes from start to finish!

Which Steak to use?

The suggested cut to use for this recipe is a porter house steak, but you are welcome to use any cut that you may have or prefer. Another cut that works really well and can be swopped out for this recipe is a rump.

If you have some extra time it is quite easy to make your own chips instead of a cooking them from a frozen bag. To make the chips grab approximately 1 potato per person and slice the potato into thin or thick fingers, depending on your preference. Place the cut potatoes onto a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil before placing them into the oven at 180° Celsius for twenty to thirty minutes until crispy and golden.

To Serve:

Once your steak, chips and onion marmalade is ready you can add a fresh and crispy green salad to get in that additional fiber.

Classic Steak and Chips with an Onion Marmalade It's not easy to resist a classic steak & chips any night of the week, which is why this recipe is not only effortless but also a tasty hit! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients For the Steak: 2 Porter House Steak if making more steaks, adjust ingredients accordingly and time frame

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter For the Chips: 1 Pack Chrispy Oven Chips For the Onion Marmalade: 2 large onions

1 tbsp salted butter

1 tbsp brown sugar Instructions For the Steak: Pat the steaks dry with paper towels, any moisture on the exterior of the steak must first evaporate before the meat begins to brown.

Season the steaks generously on both sides with salt and pepper, the seasoning will stick to the surface and help create a delicious crust.

Heat a heavy-based pan over medium-high heat until it is VERY hot then add the oil to the pan. You will know it is hot enough when it begins to shimmer and move around the pan.

Carefully add the steaks in the pan, away from you so the oil does not splatter in your direction then leave it alone and avoid the temptation to flip repeatedly.

The steaks need a few minutes undisturbed to develop a brown crust, do not worry about them sticking, the steaks will release easily when they are ready to flip.

Flip the steak when they release easily and the bottom is a deep-brown colour, takes about 3 to 4 minutes, depending on how you like your steak, medium to rare or well done.

Continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes on the bottom side for rare or medium-rare, or more for well done.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the last minute of cooking.

Remove the steaks, add a little water to the saucepan, deglaze with a fork to scrape up all the yumminess from the seared steaks to form a delicious sauce to serve with the steak. For the Chips Cook as per the frozen chips pag. For the Onion Marmalade: Cut the onion into thin slices and add to a small pot on the stove over medium heat with a tablespoon of butter.

Add in a tablespoon of brown sugar and cook the onions slowly for them to start to caramelise. Slowly add in the sauce from the pan where the steaks were cooked until the onions are a beautiful brown colour and all the steak sauce has been cooked in. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

