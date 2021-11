Chicken noodle soup is the perfect pick-me-up for when you’re having a bad day or feeling sick. And what makes it even better is that it’s a recipe that needs minimal effort but gives the best results.

Soup for flavour and health

This soup is packed with delicious and healthy vegetables, herbs and spices. The onions, carrots celery, and potatoes are infused with flavours of garlic, oregano, thyme, turmeric and parsley. And then it all gets turned into a delicious creamy soup as the milk and cream is added.

When it comes to the noodle part of the soup, we recommend using egg noodles. However, feel free to experiment with whatever pasta/noodle you prefer.

Chef’s tip for the chicken

A great substitute for chicken breasts is chicken thighs. With or without the bone, the thighs becomes super juicy and tender in the soup and will be just as easy to shred apart.

Garlic croutons

Croutons, in our opinion, are the best add-on to any dish. It adds a depth of flavour and a fun, crunchy texture. And, speaking about minimal effort, they are also super quick and easy to make. But beware, if you’ve made them once, you’ll want to make them for every dish!

Chicken Noodle Soup with Garlic Croutons Not only is this Chicken noodle soup absolutely delicious, but it is also good for you and packed with protein and vegetables! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Chicken Soup 3 g Butter

20 g White Onion Finely chopped

20 g Carrot Diced

10 g Celery Sliced

2 g Garlic Chopped

5 g Cake Flour

1 g Oregano

1 g Coarse Salt

1 g Thyme

1 g Tumeric

0.25 g Castor Sugar

50 g Potato

150 g Chicken Breast Cubed

20 ml Milk

20 ml Cream

80 g Egg Noodles

2.5 g Parsley

5 ml Lemon Juice For the Garlic Croutons 40 g Baguette

5 ml Olive Oil

2 g Garlic Chopped

0.25 g Dried Oregano Instructions For the Chicken Fry chicken cubes in a pan.

When the chicken is cooked, shred and keep aside until it should be added to the soup. For the Soup Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, celery & garlic. Saute for 10 minutes until vegetables are soft.

Add flour, oregano, pepper, thyme & salt. Stir & cook for a few minutes then add chicken stock & potato.

Bring to a boil, without stirring, and leave to boil for about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low & cover partially.

Simmer for 25 minutes until potatoes have softened.

Add shredded chicken, milk, cream & noodles. Continue cooking for 10 minutes until noodles are cooked

Add parsley & lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, adjust if needed. For the Garlic Croutons Place bread cubes in a bowl, drizzle with oil, add garlic & herbs. Toss to coat.

Arrange on a baking tray & bake until crisp.

Serve separate. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Freshly Baked Bread