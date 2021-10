Enjoyed last night’s steak? Grab the leftovers and continue the flavour fest with a spectacular cheesy steak omelette.

Let’s talk about the omelette

An all-time breakfast and brunch favourite across the world, omelettes are so easy to cook that even the most amateur cooks can ace it. The French word “omelette” came into use during the mid-16th century, however, versions like the “alumelle” and “alumete” can be seen in French literature since 1393.

Chef’s tip

A perfect omelette should be fluffy and golden on the outside and creamy on the inside. And a way to get that fluffy texture is by adding a small amount of milk or cream.

Cheesy steak time

For the omelette filling, we will be using fresh and flavourful ingredients such as red and green bell peppers, garlic, and onion. And the flavours of the bell peppers will especially shine through. Once the veggies have been sautéd for a couple of minutes, it’s time to add the star of the dish: the steak. And then, of course, the cheese. Add a half cup of shredded cheese and if you like a bit extra you can even add some feta cheese just before folding the omelette over.

Cheesy Spring Onion Omelette With Steak Start the day off right with this quick and easy cheesy steak omelette. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients Cheesesteak 2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper thinly sliced

1 large yellow onion thinly sliced

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp vegetable spice

200 g shaved steak

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup shredded cheese Omelette 6 eggs

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup green onions plus more for garnishing Instructions Cheesesteak Using a large sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil and place over medium-high heat. Once hot, add sliced onions and peppers. Sauté, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes, or until vegetables have softened.

Add garlic and vegetable spices, continue sautéing, stirring occasionally, for 1-2 more minutes.

Transfer cooked vegetables into a separate mixing bowl and set aside.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, spread steak slices into an even layer in the pan. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top of the steak and let cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip steak and continue sautéing until fully cooked.

Transfer cooked steak into the bowl with cooked vegetables. Add shredded cheese and stir until well combined. Keep warm Omelette Using a medium mixing bowl, add eggs, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and green onions; whisk until well combined. Spray a large sauté pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add half of the mixture and place the pan over medium heat.

Cook for 3 minutes, or until edges of the omelette begin to set.

Using a spatula, lift one edge and tilt the pan to allow the uncooked mixture to run beneath.

Continue cooking for 1-2 more minutes, or until set.

Divide the cheesesteak mixture into two equal portions, set one portion aside.Spread most of the first portion of the cheesesteak mixture in a row down the center of the omelet. Fold the omelet into thirds (like an envelope). Garnish the top of the omelet with the remaining cheesesteak mixture.

Repeat process with the remaining egg mixture and remaining cheesesteak portion.

*Garnish both omelets with additional sliced green onions before serving. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

