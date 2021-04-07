Aromatic golden chicken pieces in a rich and creamy curry sauce… This chicken tikka masala with seeded basmati rice and red onion salsa recipe rivals that of any Indian restaurant!

Tikka masala combines the creaminess of milder curries with a hint of spice from hotter variants to form the perfect medium-spicy dish and you will find that even younger family members will lick their plates clean. You can adjust the amount of chilli to suit your heat preference, or leave it out all together for a less spicy taste.

It takes only half an hour to marinate the chicken thigh pieces in the aromatic spiced tikka yogurt marinade with a hint of garlic and ginger. The end result? Tender and succulent chicken infused with an array of delicious flavours…

The seeded basmati rice makes for a delicious addition to your chicken tikka masala: Crunchy and toasty!

Make sure you have plenty of buttery garlic naan to serve with your seeded basmati rice and red onion salsa. Enjoy the taste journey!

CHEF’S TIP:

You can substitute the chicken thighs with breasts if you wish, but then it is recommended that you marinate them overnight to tenderise the chicken.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to a 2012 survey in Britain, it was the country’s second-most popular foreign dish to cook, after Chinese stir fry.

Chicken Tikka Masala with Seeded Basmati & Red Onion Salsa Take this popular Indian dish to the next level by making our seeded basmati rice and red onion salsa to accompany your chicken tikka masala. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Tikka Masala: 160 g Chicken thighs

10 g Garlic chopped

5 g Ginger

3 g Chilli, red Deseeded, finely chopped

25 g Onion, white Finely chopped

30 ml Oil, olive blend

tomato puree

Coconut cream or coconut milk Spice mix: 3 g Spice, paprika Fried in some olive oil until it starts to pop

3 g Spice, pepper, fine

2 g Spice, garam masala

2 g Spice, cumin, whole

5 ml Spice, leaf masala

50 ml Greek yogurt

5 g Butter

30 ml Rice vinegar

5 g Cake flour

125 ml Water

30 ml Tin of red kidney beans

5 ml Lime juice

2.5 g Herb, coriander Chopped For the seeded basmati: 60 g Basmati rice

15 ml Oil, olive blend

1 g Spice, salt, coarse

0.5 g Spice, turmeric

10 g Nuts, cashew Roasted & roughly chopped

10 g Seeds, sunflower Roasted & roughly chopped

10 g Spice, caraway, whole Roasted & roughly chopped

5 g Coconut, flakes Roasted For the red onion salsa: 20 g Onion, red Finely chopped

40 g Banana Diced

2.5 g Herb, parsley Finely chopped

2.5 g Herb, coriander Finely chopped Instructions For the tikka masala: Combine everything together for the spice mix. Divide in two.

Combine half of the spice mixture with chilli, garlic, ginger and yogurt in a large bowl.

Add chicken and leave to marinade for at least 30 minutes.

Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add onions and the remaining spice mix. Cook for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle flour over onions, add tomato puree and water. Stir well & leave to simmer until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat & season with salt.

Place chicken in in baking tray & roast in the oven until cooked.

When the chicken is cooked, add to the sauce base together with coconut cream & lime juice.

Simmer for a few minutes and then add chopped coriander last. For the seeded Basmati: Heat oil in a large frying pan.

Add the rice and toss while toasting for a few minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.

Add water and bring to a simmer, then cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for five minutes. For the red onion salsa: Mix all the ingredients together and serve separate. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

