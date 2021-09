Savour those Summer flavours with this tangy chow chow salad. This is a great addition to any meal. Add it to a hotdog or hamburger, or perhaps serve it as an appetizer on a cracker and cream cheese spread. Either way, you’ll be able to enjoy these flavours without getting tired of them in a variety of ways.

What is Chow Chow?

Chow chow is a type of pickled relish that was made popular in North America. The ingredients used can vary depending on where you are from and the mixture can be mild or hot. Doesn’t matter what ingredients you choose to add, they are all pickled in a canning jar. This is then usually served cold as a condiment.

For this recipe, fresh, classic ingredients will be used. If you are not a fan of any spiciness, feel free to either deseed your chillies before adding them, put less in as the recipe states, or leave them out completely. Either way, you’ll be left with a delicious combination of flavours that will make your tastebuds wanting more.

Remember to sterilize your jar

Sterilizing the canning jar before pickling the ingredients is a crucial part of the process. Sterilizing helps to remove any bacteria, yeasts or fungi that might hinder the pickling process. This bottled chow chow salad recipe has a shelf life of up to 4 months. And if the jar has not been sterilized correctly, the chow chow may spoil a lot sooner.

Bottled Chow Chow Salad Widen your tastebud horizon and try something different. This homemade bottled chow chow salad is the perfect combination between tangy, sweet and spicy. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 8-10 large tomatoes

2 white onions

2 red onions

8 chillies deseeded (optional)

1 cucumber

1 sweet palermo pepper

1 lt white wine vinegar

150 g white sugar Instructions This is how to sterilize canning jars Depending on your size bottles, you will need 2 large and 1 medium sized bottle.

Place empty jars right side up on the rack in a boiling-water canner.

Fill the canner and jars with hot (not boiling) water to one inch above the tops of the jars.

Bring to a boil and boil for 10 minutes.

Carefully remove hot, sterilized jars one at a time and drain. Method Wash all the vegetables.

Chop all the vegetables and chillies, no need to deseed if you like a little more heat.

Mix all together

Add the sugar to the vinegar, mix well until all the sugar is dissolved, then add to the salad mixture.

Add the mixture to the prepared bottles and seal.

Serve to compliment any dish as a salad or use for making a delicious sauce. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

