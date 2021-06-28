











We love one-pan wonders: This no-bake cake with blueberry and apple dessert ticks all the boxes for a quick and easy and oh so delicious homemade sweet treat.

It will take you only 30 minutes to whip up this fruity dessert feast with only one pan to wash afterwards. The most time-consuming part of this blueberry and apple no-bake cake dessert, is peeling and slicing the apples!

Fact: Apples, blueberries and cinnamon are the perfect flavour combination and you’ll be making this gorgeous no-bake dessert all year long on your family’s request.

Good apples to use would be Granny Smith, Pink Lady or Braeburn (or why not try a combination?). You want an apple that’s not overly sweet, since you’re adding a little sugar into the mix. Best to steer away from using apples like Golden Delicious and Gala that are very sweet.

If you can, use fresh and succulent blueberries rather than the frozen variety for this recipe.

Top this scrumptious blackberry and apple no-bake cake dessert with ice cream or whipped cream. Add some crunchy goodness to the topping with a sprinkling of chopped pecan nuts. Enjoy!

DID YOU KNOW?

Blueberries are considered a superfood packed with antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C and are low in calories. Not only can they lower your risk of heart disease and cancer, they are also anti-inflammatory.

Blueberry and Apple No-Bake Cake The combination of juicy apples and sweet blueberries combined with a no-bake buttermilk cake mixture will blow your taste buds away! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 3 sliced apples

2 cups blueberries

1 tbsp lemon juice

6 tbsp sugar

½ cup water FOR THE CAKE 1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

2 tbsp melted butter

½ cup buttermilk Instructions In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the apples, berries, 6 tablespoons of sugar, lemon juice and water for 5 minutes

Mix the cake batter together

Use a ladle spoon to pour the cake batter over the berry mixture

Place the lid on the saucepan and allow to simmer for 15 minutes

Mix 2 spoons of sugar with cinnamon, and sprinkle over

Serve hot with fresh cream Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

