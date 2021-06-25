This recipe for sweet, buttery cinnamon dumplings is sure to become a firm family favourite in your house. These will be the easiest dumplings you’ll ever make…and you will be making them a LOT!
Dumplings are a quick fix for those rainy — or just plain lazy — days. It’s doughy, soft like a cloud and drenched in a sweet syrup — magic in a bowl. And speaking of bowls, you would be tempted to lick yours clean afterwards!
The only downside we can think of is that the dumplings will disappear very, very quickly…
This delicious dessert (or sweet breakfast treat!) starts with a basic dumpling batter. Just stir together the ingredients, then cook them in boiling water n the stovetop until they become fluffy all the way through.
After each batch, use a slotted spoon to drain and transfer to a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or foil to help keep the dumplings warm.
Melt the butter, sugar and apricot jam (optional) just before serving and drizzle over your dumpling feast.
PS: These warm and comforting cinnamon dumplings is best served warm and pure decadence when topped with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. Prepare to be in heaven after you take your first bite!
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 30 ml sugar
- 3 tsp cinnamon
- 4 tbsp butter
- 15 ml apricot jam (optional)
- 6 cups water
Instructions
- In a saucepan, heat the water and 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Mix 15 ml sugar and 2 tablespoons butter
- Add the eggs and then the dry ingredients
- Mix well
- Dip a tablespoon in the hot water
- Scoop four spoonfuls in the hot water
- Do not cook longer than 5 minutes
- Place the cooked dumplings in an ovenproof dish
- Repeat until all dough is used
- Melt the remaining butter and sugar
- Add the apricot jam if desired
- Pour over the dumplings
- Sprinkle the cinnamon over
- Place in a hot oven for 15 minutes before serving
