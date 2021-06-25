











This recipe for sweet, buttery cinnamon dumplings is sure to become a firm family favourite in your house. These will be the easiest dumplings you’ll ever make…and you will be making them a LOT!

Dumplings are a quick fix for those rainy — or just plain lazy — days. It’s doughy, soft like a cloud and drenched in a sweet syrup — magic in a bowl. And speaking of bowls, you would be tempted to lick yours clean afterwards!

The only downside we can think of is that the dumplings will disappear very, very quickly…

This delicious dessert (or sweet breakfast treat!) starts with a basic dumpling batter. Just stir together the ingredients, then cook them in boiling water n the stovetop until they become fluffy all the way through.

After each batch, use a slotted spoon to drain and transfer to a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or foil to help keep the dumplings warm.

Melt the butter, sugar and apricot jam (optional) just before serving and drizzle over your dumpling feast.

PS: These warm and comforting cinnamon dumplings is best served warm and pure decadence when topped with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. Prepare to be in heaven after you take your first bite!

Cinnamon Dumplings Drenched in Apricot Jam

Ingredients
2 eggs

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

30 ml sugar

3 tsp cinnamon

4 tbsp butter

15 ml apricot jam (optional)

6 cups water Instructions In a saucepan, heat the water and 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Mix 15 ml sugar and 2 tablespoons butter

Add the eggs and then the dry ingredients

Mix well

Dip a tablespoon in the hot water

Scoop four spoonfuls in the hot water

Do not cook longer than 5 minutes

Place the cooked dumplings in an ovenproof dish

Repeat until all dough is used

Melt the remaining butter and sugar

Add the apricot jam if desired

Pour over the dumplings

Sprinkle the cinnamon over

Place in a hot oven for 15 minutes before serving

