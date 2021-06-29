











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 29 June 2021

Warm sunshine again in the north. Cloudier across central and southern areas with some patchy rain or showers, perhaps heavy in the far south.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Largely fine with variable cloud/sunny spells, and warm for most with light winds. Any rain over the far east/southeast soon clearing; chance of an isolated afternoon showers in the west/southwest.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy day with showers continuing to affect the south coast, merging into longer spells of rain during the morning. Some sunshine possible later towards the west. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Generally cloudy during the mornings, improving by midday with sunnier spells in the afternoons. Dull with outbreaks of rain and drizzle early Wednesday. Occasional showers on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

